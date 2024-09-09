Tolerance.ca
What’s the difference between a heart attack and cardiac arrest? One’s about plumbing, the other wiring

By Michael Todorovic, Associate Professor of Medicine, Bond University
Matthew Barton, Senior lecturer, School of Nursing and Midwifery, Griffith University
In July 2023, rising US basketball star Bronny James collapsed on the court during practice and was sent to hospital. The 18-year-old athlete, son of famous LA Lakers’ veteran LeBron James, had experienced a cardiac arrest.



Many media outlets incorrectly referred to the event as a “heart attack” or used…The Conversation


© The Conversation -
