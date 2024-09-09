Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

If we truly want our Paralympic athletes to shine, their coaches need more support

By Andrew Bennie, Associate Professor, Health and Physical Education/Sport Development, Western Sydney University
Emma Beckman, Associate professor, The University of Queensland
Robert Townsend, Senior Lecturer in Disability and Para sport, University of Waikato
Steven Rynne, Associate Professor, Sports Coaching; Affiliate, UQ Poche Centre for Indigenous Health, The University of Queensland
Other nations have begun to invest more seriously in para sports, which may be a sign Australia needs to invest more in coaches of future Paralympians.The Conversation


