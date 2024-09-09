Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Vietnam: Free Journalist Arrested for Dissent

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Nguyen Vu Binh. © Private (Bangkok) – The Vietnamese authorities should immediately drop all charges and release the prominent blogger Nguyen Vu Binh, Human Rights Watch said today.Hanoi police arrested Nguyen Vu Binh, 55, on February 29, 2024, for expressing views critical of the Communist Party of Vietnam. He was charged with conducting propaganda against the state under article 117 of the penal code. A Hanoi court is scheduled to hear his case on September 10. If convicted, he faces up to 12 years in prison.“Nguyen Vu Binh has tirelessly campaigned for…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Malaysia’s Promised Immigration Reform Fails Children
~ Rewriting history: how the Treaty ‘principles’ evolved and why they don’t stand up to scrutiny
~ Harris’ lead dips in national US polls and it’s very close in the key states
~ Pay-by-weight airfares are an ethical minefield. We asked travellers what they actually think
~ Murdoch to Musk: how global media power has shifted from the moguls to the big tech bros
~ 91% of Australian teens have a phone – but many are not keeping their identity and location secure
~ Is America ready to elect a Black woman president?
~ Popes were once confined to Rome. Now they travel the world – and Francis’ current journey is particularly significant
~ Plot twist: how giving old graveyards new life as parks can improve our cities
~ Africa desperately needs mpox vaccines. But donations from rich countries won’t fix this or the next health emergency
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter