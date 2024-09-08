Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Murdoch to Musk: how global media power has shifted from the moguls to the big tech bros

By Matthew Ricketson, Professor of Communication, Deakin University
Andrew Dodd, Director of the Centre for Advancing Journalism, The University of Melbourne
Old-school media moguls used their considerable influence covertly to get what they want. The big tech bros now in charge have no time for such niceties.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
