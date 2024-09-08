Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Plot twist: how giving old graveyards new life as parks can improve our cities

By Rob Stokes, Industry Professor, Environment and Sustainability, Macquarie University
Old graveyards are a forgotten land asset that can find new life as urban parks in crowded cities. As the density of our cities increases, efficient use of urban land becomes paramount. In particular, land for urban parks becomes more important and harder to find.

Church graveyards are one of the land assets left behind as dead space in our cities. Most were closed decades ago as the burial industry created cemeteries and memorial gardens away from churches.

Large necropolises are now being re‑imagined…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
