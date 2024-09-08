Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Frank Furedi claims there is an ideological ‘war against the past’, but it’s not that simple

By Russell Blackford, Conjoint Senior Lecturer in Philosophy, University of Newcastle
In The War Against the Past: Why the West Must Fight for Its History, British sociologist Frank Furedi criticises approaches to history and its cultural legacy that have become all too recognisable.

He blames institutions such as universities, school systems and museums, as well as educators, curators, journalists and others with responsibility for guiding students or informing the general public. As he sees it, many of these…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Pay-by-weight airfares are an ethical minefield. We asked travellers what they actually think
~ Murdoch to Musk: how global media power has shifted from the moguls to the big tech bros
~ 91% of Australian teens have a phone – but many are not keeping their identity and location secure
~ Is America ready to elect a Black woman president?
~ Popes were once confined to Rome. Now they travel the world – and Francis’ current journey is particularly significant
~ Plot twist: how giving old graveyards new life as parks can improve our cities
~ Africa desperately needs mpox vaccines. But donations from rich countries won’t fix this or the next health emergency
~ How well are NZ companies reporting their climate impacts? Our new tracker shows very mixed results
~ Why the Paralympics ‘inclusive’ messaging is misleading
~ Shaping Nepal's reading culture: An interview with Saguna Shah, founder of bOOkahOlics
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter