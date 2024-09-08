Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Making documentaries for select audiences: Interview with Nepali filmmaker Rajan Kathet

By Filip Noubel
To understand the challenges and joys of documentary filmmaking — a rare profession in Nepal — Global Voices spoke to Rajan Kathet, a Kathmandu-based filmmaker.


Read complete article

© Global Voices -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Shaping Nepal's reading culture: An interview with Saguna Shah, founder of bOOkahOlics
~ China’s probe of Canadian canola will put both exports and farmers in jeopardy
~ Safety concerns are at the heart of the railway dispute as arbitration decision draws near
~ How the oil and gas industry influences higher education
~ Planning smart and sustainable cities should not result in exclusive garden utopias for the rich
~ Do not investigate: The hobbling of the B.C. forestry policing service sets a troubling precedent
~ Treasurer distances himself from his former boss’ Reserve Bank attack
~ Census will now include questions on sexual orientation and gender identity
~ Nigerian households use a range of energy, from wood to solar – green energy planning must account for this
~ Demolitions in Ethiopia are giving rise to a new Addis Ababa – it comes at the expense of the city’s residents
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter