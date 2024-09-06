Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Georgia high school shooting shows how hard it can be to take action even after police see warning signs

By James Densley, Professor of Criminal Justice, Metropolitan State University
Jillian Peterson, Professor of Criminal Justice, Hamline University
School mass shooters often display warning signs well before they open fire. How can schools and police take preventive action to save lives?The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Kamala Harris’ purported Irish ancestry highlights complicated backstory of identity and enslavement
~ Tiny, compact galaxies are masters of disguise in the distant universe − searching for the secrets behind the Little Red Dots
~ Grenfell was not a state ‘failure’ – it was institutional violence
~ Swifties and white dudes come out for Harris at huge social media rallies
~ Grenfell report: the risk of holding everyone to account is no one actually gets the blame
~ Snowball Earth: how we discovered unique Scottish rocks record when Earth was first encased in ice
~ Plastic pollution hotspots pinpointed in new research – India ranks top due to high levels of uncollected waste
~ Sudan war: Rights probe demands wider arms embargo to end ‘rampant’ abuse
~ Think you’re too busy for strength training at work? Try this quick and easy guide
~ Madwoman by Chelsea Bieker: a tumultuous examination of the impact of domestic abuse on motherhood
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter