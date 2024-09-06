Plastic pollution hotspots pinpointed in new research – India ranks top due to high levels of uncollected waste
By Costas Velis, Lecturer in Resource Efficiency Systems, University of Leeds
Ed Cook, Research Fellow in Circular Economy Systems for Waste Plastics, University of Leeds
Josh Cottom, Research Fellow, Plastics Pollution, University of Leeds
We have used machine learning to identify the biggest plastic pollution hotspots across more than 50,000 towns, cities and rural areas worldwide. Our new global model reveals the most detailed picture of plastic pollution ever created with the highest environmental concentrations in India, predominantly because so much of its waste isn’t collected.
Plastic has been found everywhere – from deep…
- Friday, September 6, 2024