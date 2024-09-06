South Africa’s economy needs a shot in the arm, not austerity: 3 key areas where more public spending would get results
By Thokozile Madonko, Research Manager, University of the Witwatersrand
Fabio Andrés Díaz Pabón, Research Fellow, African Centre of Excellence for Inequality Research (ACEIR), University of Cape Town
For the past 11 years the South African government has pursued a policy of austerity. In recent years, government has reduced per capita spending (adjusted for inflation) by significant amounts. Spending on public services, for example, health and education, for each member of the population has fallen since 2019, from…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Friday, September 6, 2024