Human Rights Observatory

View from The Hill: What if Bill Shorten had become PM in 2019?

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
Politics is full of “what ifs?” As Bill Shorten prepares to exit parliament early next year, and Anthony Albanese may be on the path to a minority government, the question invites itself: what if Shorten had won the 2019 election?

At the time, it seemed to most observers the unlosable election – until he lost it.

Events would have derailed a Shorten government, to a greater or lesser extent, just as they did the Morrison government.

Shorten would have had to manage the COVID pandemic. He’d probably have had smoother relations with the Labor states during the…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
