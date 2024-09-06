Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

New government funding for family violence is unprecedented, but it can’t afford to wait

By Anastasia Powell, Professor, Family and Sexual Violence, RMIT University
National Cabinet unveiled a $4.7 billion partnership, starting July 1 2025, to address domestic violence. It’s funding that’s sorely needed and enthusiastically welcomed, but needed immediately.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Our cities are losing the small, colourful songbirds that give us the most joy
~ Bill Shorten’s greatest legacy is the NDIS. It transformed the lives of people like me with disability
~ The government says more people need to use AI. Here’s why that’s wrong
~ Who are the greatest Paralympians of all time?
~ Is Russia’s changing nuclear doctrine a significant concern – or just another empty threat?
~ Witness 1.8 billion years of tectonic plates dance across Earth’s surface in a new animation
~ Bunyip birds and brolgas: how can we better protect species important to Indigenous people?
~ The ozone hole above Antarctica will keep opening up each spring for decades to come – here’s why that still matters
~ The New Brunswick election is a referendum on Blaine Higgs’s divisive conservatism
~ ‘He had no symptoms’: how wearable tech can help older Indigenous people catch heart problems – and save lives
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter