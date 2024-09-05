Tolerance.ca
The New Brunswick election is a referendum on Blaine Higgs’s divisive conservatism

By Andrew Nurse, Associate Professor, Canadian Studies, Mount Allison University
For the first time in over a century, a New Brunswick government is campaigning to roll back civil rights and protections.The Conversation


