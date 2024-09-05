Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Big tech is painting itself as journalism’s saviour. We should tread carefully

By Mathias-Felipe de-Lima-Santos, Lecturer, Macquarie University
Modern journalism is already heavily dependent on the platforms offered by big tech. Adding new financial dimensions to this relationship raises urgent questions about press independence.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Yellow food dye can make living tissue transparent − these methods could one day improve cancer treatment, blood draws and even tattoo removal
~ A last minute amendment to NZ’s gang legislation risks making a bad law worse
~ What’s the point of drama class? It teaches the workplace skills employers want, for a start
~ For God and country: why the choice of next US president is a religious choice, too
~ Australia has just been handed a map for getting to net zero. Here’s how it will guide us
~ Friday essay: I survived stage 4 prostate cancer – now I’m meeting the cells that unravelled my world
~ Does intermittent fasting increase or decrease our risk of cancer?
~ Gangs'stories: how 15-year-old Jennifer became Honduras’ first female gang leader
~ Grenfell inquiry: how the privatisation of building safety testing led to this tragedy
~ You might be struggling to find a dentist, but self-dentistry is a very bad idea
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter