Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

US food insecurity rate rose to 13.5% in 2023 as government benefits declined and food prices soared

By Michael Long, Professor of Sociology and Director of the Center for Insecurity and Inequality Research, Oklahoma State University
Lara Gonçalves, Ph.D. student and Research Assistant in Sociology, Oklahoma State University
This trend may surprise you, given the attention the public, policymakers, politicians and the media paid to food insecurity at the height of the pandemic.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Gangs'stories: how 15-year-old Jennifer became Honduras’ first female gang leader
~ Grenfell inquiry: how the privatisation of building safety testing led to this tragedy
~ You might be struggling to find a dentist, but self-dentistry is a very bad idea
~ CBT is an effective treatment for many mental health issues – but here’s why it may not suit everyone
~ Shoplifting is now at record levels. Here’s how it went from a crime punishable by death to police ‘turning a blind eye’
~ Pawnbroker profits in the UK are up – the industry has been a constant through history for people in poverty
~ Slow Horses: high drama and comedy abound in this gripping spy thriller about reject spooks
~ How cyberattacks on offshore wind farms could create huge problems
~ Women in Revolt! Exhibition showcases the feminist activist artists who used art to change lives
~ To save its tigers, India has relocated thousands of people – it could enlist their help instead
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter