Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Think you’re better at driving than most? How psychological biases are keeping our roads unsafe

By Gemma Briggs, Professor of Applied Cognitive Psychology, The Open University
You never have to look hard to find recent reports of fatal vehicle crashes on UK roads. After devastating events such as a crash in West Yorkshire in July 2024, where four adults and two children were killed, media reports often focus on the need for better law enforcement and driver education.

Safety campaigns can only work if people think the messaging is relevant to them and choose to change their behaviour. But psychological research shows that many people are…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
