Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

GPS tracking is everywhere in pro sports but many AFLW players are uncomfortable with it

By Paul Bowell, Lecturer, Swinburne University of Technology
Ekaterina Pechenkina, Research fellow, Swinburne University of Technology
Emma Sherry, Professor and Dean, RMIT University
Paul Scifleet, Senior Lecturer in Information Systems, Swinburne University of Technology
The 2024 AFLW season kicked off last week, continuing the growth of a variety of sports that were once considered only for men.

This growth has resulted in more women athletes entering elite sporting structures for the first time.

However, these environments are often designed for men.

AFLW footballers, for example, are asked to train and prepare like their AFL peers, including…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
