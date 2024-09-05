Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Australia: Support Citizens Wrongfully Held Abroad

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image  Prison officials outside of Insein prison in Yangon, where Australian economist Sean Turnell was held, February 12, 2022.  © 2022 Stringer /AFP via Getty Images (Sydney) – The Australian government should develop a clear policy on identifying and addressing cases of wrongful detention of Australian nationals abroad, Human Rights Watch said in a recent submission to the Senate Foreign Affairs, Defence and Trade Reference Committee. The Committee is currently reviewing the Australian government’s responses to the wrongful detention of Australian citizens…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
