Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

California v Florida: why home states are forming part of presidential campaign attacks

By Thomas J. Cobb, Lecturer in International Relations, Coventry University
Kamala Harris’s home state is California, and for some voters that is a huge turn off. Around 39% of US residents say California is a model that they don’t want other states to follow.

California is considered as a bastion of the left. And San Francisco, where Harris was the city’s district attorney, is considered to be even more radically left-wing than the rest of the state, known for its liberal attitudes to


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Precision agriculture: A passion for Togolese PhD student Aicha Biaou
~ Waking up with a bang? It could be ‘exploding head syndrome’
~ How gravitational waves could help detect Star Trek-style warp drive spaceships
~ Three ingenious ways architects are designing buildings to stay cool in a heatwave without air conditioning
~ In defence of slugs
~ How HIV/AIDS got its name − the words Americans used for the crisis were steeped in science, stigma and religious language
~ New NFL helmet accessory reduces concussions − but players and fans may not be ready to embrace safety over swag
~ Preparing for a pandemic that never came ended up setting off another − how an accidental virus release triggered 1977’s ‘Russian flu’
~ Humans infecting animals infecting humans − from COVID-19 to bird flu, preventing pandemics requires protecting all species
~ India’s new mega-dam will roil lives downstream with wild swings in water flow every day
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter