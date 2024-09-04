Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

New NFL helmet accessory reduces concussions − but players and fans may not be ready to embrace safety over swag

By Noah Cohan, Assistant Director of American Culture Studies, Arts & Sciences at Washington University in St. Louis
Fall brings football season in the U.S. and, with it, the parade of distinctively decorated helmets that the players wear.

Over time, the shape and size of these helmets have gradually changed, from the leather head coverings of the early 20th century to the space-age plastic domes we’re accustomed to seeing today.

But the visual profiles…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
