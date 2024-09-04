Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

India’s new mega-dam will roil lives downstream with wild swings in water flow every day

By Parag Jyoti Saikia, Ph.D. Candidate in Socio-Cultural Anthropology, University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
The hydropower dam is part of a huge effort to boost India’s homegrown energy. But it will radically disrupt the lives and livelihoods of indigenous communities in the flood plains downstream.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Precision agriculture: A passion for Togolese PhD student Aicha Biaou
~ Waking up with a bang? It could be ‘exploding head syndrome’
~ How gravitational waves could help detect Star Trek-style warp drive spaceships
~ California v Florida: why home states are forming part of presidential campaign attacks
~ Three ingenious ways architects are designing buildings to stay cool in a heatwave without air conditioning
~ In defence of slugs
~ How HIV/AIDS got its name − the words Americans used for the crisis were steeped in science, stigma and religious language
~ New NFL helmet accessory reduces concussions − but players and fans may not be ready to embrace safety over swag
~ Preparing for a pandemic that never came ended up setting off another − how an accidental virus release triggered 1977’s ‘Russian flu’
~ Humans infecting animals infecting humans − from COVID-19 to bird flu, preventing pandemics requires protecting all species
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter