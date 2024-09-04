Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Uzbekistan: Woman’s Sentence Upheld for Sharing Decades-Old Video

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image The Senate of the Republic of Uzbekistan, Independence Square, Tashkent, Uzbekistan. © 2016 Mel Longhurst/VWPics via AP Photo (Berlin) – A Tashkent regional appeals court on August 21, 2024, upheld a woman’s 30-month restricted freedom sentence for alleged anti-constitutional activity in gross violation of her right to freedom of expression, Human Rights Watch said today. Sevara Shaydullaeva, 31, had sent her mother a video clip of Uzbekistan’s late President Islam Karimov speaking to Islamists in 1991, which she had downloaded from YouTube. On April 30, a lower…


© Human Rights Watch -
