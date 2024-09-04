Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Experts Urge End to Nonconsensual Intersex Surgeries

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image LGBT+ community-led march protests for intersex rights, London, United Kingdom, July 24, 2021. © 2021 May James/SOPA Images/Sipa USA via AP Photo Teams of prominent scientists and ethicists have called for the end of medically unnecessary nonconsensual surgeries on intersex children in two new papers.  On the heels of the United Nations Human Rights Council’s first-ever resolution affirming the rights of intersex people, the papers signal growing international resolve to address rights violations experienced by people born with variations in their…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
