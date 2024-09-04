Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Research shows diabetes drug could reduce dementia risk. Here’s how the two diseases may be linked

By Steve Macfarlane, Head of Clinical Services, Dementia Support Australia, & Associate Professor of Psychiatry, Monash University
A Korean study published recently suggests people with type 2 diabetes who are prescribed a particular class of drug might be at a significantly lower risk of dementia.

The researchers compared the health outcomes of more than 110,000 people aged 40–69 with type 2 diabetes who had been prescribed a type of drug called SGLT-2 inhibitors with those of another 110,000 patients taking a different class of drug, DPP-4 inhibitors. They followed participants for an average of 670 days.

The researchers…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Why are Australians so reluctant to change our constitution?
~ This is the weakest economy outside of a recession. Here’s what the GDP figures show
~ What’s a recession – and how can we tell if we’re in one?
~ China’s top nationalist influencer Hu Xijin silenced for over a month, but very few miss him
~ Biochar doesn’t just store carbon – it stores water and boosts farmers’ drought resilience
~ Paris is adding another page to Paralympic history but what will its legacy be?
~ Lebanon/Cyprus: Refugees Pulled Back, Expelled, Then Forced Back to Syria
~ Venezuela: Brutal Crackdown on Protesters, Voters
~ Another Child Dies in Western Australian Youth Detention
~ New laws to tackle technology-based abuse in NSW are welcome. But police and courts also need to step up
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter