Human Rights Observatory

Georgian Dream Party vows to ban opposition if they win parliamentary majority

By Arzu Geybullayeva
Speaking at the opening of the new head quarters of the ruling party, it's founder, Bidzina Ivanishvili threatened legal sanctions against opposition figures following the vote.


© Global Voices -
