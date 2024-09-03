Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Killings of Israeli Hostages in Gaza Spark Outrage, Protest

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Relatives and supporters of Israeli hostages taken captive in the Gaza Strip carry pictures of Hersh Goldberg-Polin (L), Almog Sarusi (C) and Alexander Lobanov and other hostages as they protest outside the prime minister's office in Jerusalem on September 1, 2024. © 2024 Ahmed Gharabli/AFP via Getty Images On Monday, a Telegram channel belonging to Hamas’s military wing, the Qassam Brigades, released videos of six Israeli hostages whose bodies were recovered Saturday, filmed before their death. The Israeli government says the four men and two women were fatally…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Georgian Dream Party vows to ban opposition if they win parliamentary majority
~ Thinking of trying a new diet? 4 questions to ask yourself before you do
~ RFK Jr’s animal antics are bizarre – but his treatment of women, along with a litany of Kennedy men, is far more disturbing
~ Japan’s #MeToo, ominous guinea fowls and a grandma out for revenge: top 5 picks from the Melbourne International Film Festival
~ JD Vance got ‘single cat women’ all wrong. Our research shows they wouldn’t vote for him anyway
~ Surcharges are added to most purchases, but what are the rules behind these extra fees?
~ The Greens want a super-profits tax. Labor and business used to like the idea too
~ Should you reward kids for success? Or is there a better way to talk about achievement?
~ If Australia wants to fast-track 100% renewables, it must learn from Europe’s risky path
~ A ‘river of experience’: How many ways of knowing feed a course on the climate crisis and actions
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter