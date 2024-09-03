Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

The harsh process of becoming a K-pop star is opening to western performers

By Taeyoung Kim, Lecturer in Communication and Media, Loughborough University
Made in Korea: The K-Pop Experience is a six-part reality show following five British trainees over 100 days as they debut as a Korean-pop (K-pop) idol boy group called Dear Alice. In collaboration with SM Entertainment, a K-pop powerhouse, the show will introduce the behind-the-scenes of making a K-pop idol through an immersive training system.

Showing a glimpse of the lives of K-pop trainees, the…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
