The indoor microbiome: mounting research is revealing how the microbes in your home can influence your health

By Samuel J. White, Associate Professor & Head of Projects, York St John University
Philippe B. Wilson, Associate Pro Vice-Chancellor: Innovation and Knowledge Exchange, York St John University
We spend around 90% of our lives indoors. But what you might not realise while you’re cosied up at home is that you don’t just share your space with your family or pets – you also share it with millions of invisible microbes. In fact, house dust is home to 9,000 different species.

Just like our gut and mouth, our homes also have a microbiome. Known as the “indoor…The Conversation


© The Conversation -
