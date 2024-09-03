Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Life on alien planets probably wouldn’t experience day and night – here’s how that may change evolution

By Maureen Cohen, Postdoctoral Research Associate in Venus Global Climate Modelling, The Open University
Do aliens sleep? You may take sleep for granted, but research suggests many planets that could evolve life don’t have a day and night cycle. It’s hard to imagine, but there are organisms living in Earth’s lightless habitats, deep underground or at the bottom of the sea, that give us an idea what alien life without a circadian rhythm may be like.

There are billions of potentially habitable planets in our galaxy. How do we arrive at this number? The Milky Way has between 100…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ China’s investments in Africa aren’t working as well as they as they should for cities: this needs to change
~ Broken temperature records are alarming but it is not too late to limit global warming
~ Mobile phones are not linked to brain cancer, according to a major review of 28 years of research
~ Why the radical right has turned to the teachings of an Italian Marxist thinker
~ Victory for women’s rights in Ghana as affirmative action law is passed – what must happen next
~ The harsh process of becoming a K-pop star is opening to western performers
~ The indoor microbiome: mounting research is revealing how the microbes in your home can influence your health
~ ‘Meme stock’ investors are trying to catch up with a financial system which has left them behind – new research
~ How communities can protect and revitalise their heritage in gentrifying neighbourhoods
~ How AI features in smartphones are reducing their dependence on the cloud
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter