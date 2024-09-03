Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Plankton mark seasons in the sea, just like leaves and flowers on land

By Abigail McQuatters-Gollop, Associate Professor of Marine Conservation, University of Plymouth
Britain’s seas are rich in wildlife, but many of its species can only be seen with a microscope. These are the plankton – tiny plants and animals found throughout the ocean that are the foundation of the entire marine food web.

As UK seas warm and cool with the seasons, the composition and abundance of these plankton communities naturally change. Like plants and animals on land, marine plankton undergo annual cycles that are dictated by seasonal patterns of light, temperature, and settled or unsettled…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ China’s investments in Africa aren’t working as well as they as they should for cities: this needs to change
~ Broken temperature records are alarming but it is not too late to limit global warming
~ Mobile phones are not linked to brain cancer, according to a major review of 28 years of research
~ Why the radical right has turned to the teachings of an Italian Marxist thinker
~ Victory for women’s rights in Ghana as affirmative action law is passed – what must happen next
~ The harsh process of becoming a K-pop star is opening to western performers
~ The indoor microbiome: mounting research is revealing how the microbes in your home can influence your health
~ ‘Meme stock’ investors are trying to catch up with a financial system which has left them behind – new research
~ How communities can protect and revitalise their heritage in gentrifying neighbourhoods
~ Life on alien planets probably wouldn’t experience day and night – here’s how that may change evolution
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter