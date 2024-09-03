Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How did polio reemerge in Gaza after a quarter of a century? Q&A with a virologist

By Lee Sherry, Postdoctoral Research Associate, School of Infection and Immunity, University of Glasgow
A ten-month-old boy in the Gaza Strip was recently paralysed by poliovirus – the first such case in the region this century. Israel and Hamas have agreed to a limited ceasefire to allow 640,000 children in the enclave to be vaccinated against the virus.

We asked a virologist to explain how the virus emerged in the region after all this time, and how it will be dealt with._

Given that polio was all but eradicated…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
