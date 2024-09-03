Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

‘No-fault evictions’ to be banned in England – but it won’t solve private renters’ problems

By Helen Carr, Professor in Law, University of Southampton
Edward Kirton-Darling, Senior Lecturer, School of Law, University of Bristol
It appears that the UK government is going to ban “no-fault” evictions by private landlords in England. It promised to abolish these notices immediately after the election, and the king’s speech in July indicated this was a priority.

Of course, this is not the first time this reform has been promised. It was a manifesto commitment for the Conservatives and prime minister Boris…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
