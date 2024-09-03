Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Israeli incursions into the West Bank risk fuelling Palestinian resistance rather than quelling it

By Leonie Fleischmann, Senior Lecturer in International Politics, City, University of London
As the war in Gaza rages on, the situation in the West Bank has deteriorated. On August 28, Israeli forces began carrying out raids on the cities of Jenin and Tulkarm in the north of the territory, as well as the Al-Far’a refugee camp located slightly further south. The raids have since been ramped up.

The UN has reported that 12 Palestinians were…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
