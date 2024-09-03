Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Saudi Arabia: Movie Based on Migrant Worker’s Life Faces Backlash

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Goats walking in the desert in Al-Ula City, Saudi Arabia, February 12, 2024. © 2024 Anushka Eranga/NurPhoto via AP Photo This month, Netflix released “The Goat Life,” a movie centered on the experiences of an Indian migrant worker, Najeeb Muhammed, who worked in Saudi Arabia in the early 1990s and, after being stranded in the desert, was forced to work as a goat herder. It is based on the 2008 bestselling book, “Goat Days,” which was written by another migrant worker and author under the pen name Benyamin.The movie has caused uproar in Saudi Arabia with Saudi nationals…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
