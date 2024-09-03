Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Cairns fair showcases northern Queensland Indigenous art with style

By Kevin Rennie
The Cairns Indigenous Art Fair featured paintings, works on paper such as etchings and linocuts, fashion, photography, sculpture, ceramics, 3D creations using a wide variety of materials, and more.


Read complete article

© Global Voices -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ After being wowed by Olympic athletes in Paris, it’s time to take notice of exceptional Paralympic exploits
~ ‘Be your own hero’: why video games are a battleground in the US–China tech war
~ Seabirds: 40% of UK species in trouble – bird flu, climate change and overfishing to blame
~ Locking up young people might make you feel safer but it doesn’t work, now or in the long term
~ Australia needs tradies and materials to build the power grid of the future. So where are they?
~ First Nations people are 3 times more likely to die on the road. Here’s how to fix Australia’s transport injustice
~ Flu shots play an important role in protecting against bird flu. But not for the reason you might think
~ Narcolepsy is reduced to a punch line in pop culture. What does that mean for people who live with it?
~ When is a good time for a child to start music lessons?
~ How do you make a giant gold nugget? Take a vein of quartz, add a few thousand earthquakes
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter