Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

After being wowed by Olympic athletes in Paris, it’s time to take notice of exceptional Paralympic exploits

By Dan van den Hoek, Senior Lecturer, Clinical Exercise Physiology, University of the Sunshine Coast
Angelo Macaro, Researcher and Administrator, The University of Queensland
While many people can tell you Michael Phelps won 23 gold medals, three silver and two bronze, he is still a whopping 27 medals behind the greatest Paralympian of all time.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
