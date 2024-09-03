Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

‘Be your own hero’: why video games are a battleground in the US–China tech war

By Haiqing Yu, Professor, School of Media and Communication, RMIT University
Blockbuster Chinese video game Black Myth: Wukong sold more than 10 million copies within days of its release last month, and its success has been hailed as a soft-power win for the Asian superpower.

However, as a Chinese idiom states, “the intention of the drunkard lies not on the wine, but on other purposes”.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Cairns fair showcases northern Queensland Indigenous art with style
~ After being wowed by Olympic athletes in Paris, it’s time to take notice of exceptional Paralympic exploits
~ Seabirds: 40% of UK species in trouble – bird flu, climate change and overfishing to blame
~ Locking up young people might make you feel safer but it doesn’t work, now or in the long term
~ Australia needs tradies and materials to build the power grid of the future. So where are they?
~ First Nations people are 3 times more likely to die on the road. Here’s how to fix Australia’s transport injustice
~ Flu shots play an important role in protecting against bird flu. But not for the reason you might think
~ Narcolepsy is reduced to a punch line in pop culture. What does that mean for people who live with it?
~ When is a good time for a child to start music lessons?
~ How do you make a giant gold nugget? Take a vein of quartz, add a few thousand earthquakes
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter