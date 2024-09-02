Tolerance.ca
Algeria: Authorities must halt ongoing repression of civic space ahead of presidential elections

By Amnesty International
Algerian authorities have maintained their repression of civic space by continuing their brutal crackdown on human rights including the rights to freedom of expression, peaceful assembly and association in the run up to the country’s presidential elections scheduled to be held on 7 September, said Amnesty International today. Over the past two years authorities have […] The post Algeria: Authorities must halt ongoing repression of civic space ahead of presidential elections appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


