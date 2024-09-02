Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

We won’t take our advisors’ generosity for granted

By Prodita Sabarini, CEO/Publisher, The Conversation Indonesia
Untuk membaca blog ini dalam bahasa Indonesia, klik tautan berikut.

On a Wednesday afternoon at the end of June, I kept pinching myself to see if I was dreaming. The Conversation Indonesia team was having an all-hands brand positioning workshop. In the middle of the room guiding us through the process was Janoe Arijanto, the CEO of Dentsu One until 2022, chairman of Indonesia Advertising Association, and an all-round expert in branding, marketing and strategic planning with more than 20+ years of experience in the field.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
