Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Consumers want cage-free eggs, but Indonesian farmers say they need more support to do this

By Kate Hartcher, Adjunct Lecturer at the School of Veterinary Science, The University of Queensland
With rising consumer concerns for animal welfare worldwide, the poultry industry is starting to let their hens roam around in bigger spaces. This shift from conventional battery cages to cage-free systems allow layer hens greater freedom of movement and a chance to engage in natural…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ China’s interests in Africa are being shaped by the race for renewable energy
~ ‘Tadpole water’ might sound gross – but it could be surprisingly good for your health
~ Enjoyed Butter by Asako Yuzuki? Here are four more Japanese writers that explore misogyny through food
~ I’ve read hundreds of diary entries to quantify the restorative power of Scotland’s lochs and rivers
~ Is there such a thing as an objectively beautiful building? Here’s the science
~ Gaza: polio vaccination drive faces hurdles despite a pause in the conflict
~ Why has COVID been so much worse this summer? The health belief model has the answer
~ Educational apps for children: What parents and educators should look for and ignore
~ Why a Kamala Harris presidency wouldn’t necessarily be good news for Canada
~ FreeTheFive Blog: Gildo
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter