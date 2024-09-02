Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

After Riots, UN Calls on UK to Tackle Systemic Racism, Colonial Legacies

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image People attend a rally to commemorate Windrush Day, a celebration of the contribution of the Windrush generation in Windrush Square, London, Britain June 22, 2020. © 2020 Toby Melville/Reuters In the wake of recent racist and Islamophobic riots in the United Kingdom, the United Nations’ anti-racism body has issued a report on the UK’s record addressing racial discrimination. In it, the UN  urged the UK government to finally right the wrongs committed against Black Britons from the Windrush generation and the Chagossian people as part of a broader effort to tackle…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ China’s interests in Africa are being shaped by the race for renewable energy
~ ‘Tadpole water’ might sound gross – but it could be surprisingly good for your health
~ Enjoyed Butter by Asako Yuzuki? Here are four more Japanese writers that explore misogyny through food
~ I’ve read hundreds of diary entries to quantify the restorative power of Scotland’s lochs and rivers
~ Is there such a thing as an objectively beautiful building? Here’s the science
~ Gaza: polio vaccination drive faces hurdles despite a pause in the conflict
~ Why has COVID been so much worse this summer? The health belief model has the answer
~ Educational apps for children: What parents and educators should look for and ignore
~ Why a Kamala Harris presidency wouldn’t necessarily be good news for Canada
~ FreeTheFive Blog: Gildo
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter