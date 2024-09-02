Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

EU Should Support Human Rights Progress in Bangladesh

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus after his arrival at the airport in Dhaka, Bangladesh, on August 8, 2024. © 2024 Kazi Salahuddin Razu/NurPhoto via AP Photo The Bangladeshi people have shown enormous courage over the past few months, paying a very high price to secure an opportunity for democratic transition and progress on human rights. The European Union should stand by their side and take concrete actions to support them.The authoritarian rule of Sheikh Hasina’s government ended when she resigned and left the country, following weeks of protest. Hundreds were…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Steve Silberman, who changed autistic lives with Neurotribes, has died. He captured ‘a civil rights movement being born’
~ Worried about your trees after the windstorms? Here are 7 signs you might be at risk
~ After working for the RBA for 30 years, here’s how I’d make it more accountable
~ Is still water better for you than sparkling water?
~ Türkiye: Plans for Harmful Coal Expansion
~ ‘Room for everyone’: how Kīngi Tūheitia’s message of unity offered an alternative to divisive Treaty politics
~ Truth telling or economic development? To deliver for Indigenous people, the government must do both
~ What a ‘forgotten’ Torres Strait Island Paralympian teaches us about representation, achievement and history
~ Newspoll remains tied at 50–50, but Albanese’s net approval slumps
~ North Korean Olympian Selfies Spotlight Rights Crisis
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter