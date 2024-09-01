We found teenage girls don’t know vulvas from vaginas or when their menstrual cycle starts
By Felicity Roux, Researcher, Curtin Medical School, Curtin University
HuiJun Chih, Senior Lecturer and Research Fellow (Biostatistics), Curtin University
Jacqueline Hendriks, Senior Research Fellow and Lecturer, Health Promotion and Sexology, Curtin University
Sharyn Burns, Professor of Health Promotion, Curtin University
Less than one in ten teen girls surveyed could identify when ovulation happens in a menstrual cycle – even though many of them had had their period for years.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Sunday, September 1st 2024