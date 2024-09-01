Tolerance.ca
Aluminium foil that can clean water: we’ve developed a coating which attracts and traps dangerous microbes

By Taufiq Ihsan, Lecturer of Environmental Engineering Department, Universitas Andalas
More than 2 billion people around the world do not have access to safe, uncontaminated drinking water. Around 418 million of them live in African countries.

The problem is most acute in rural…





