Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Guyana's Sir Shridath Ramphal, esteemed international statesman, dies at 95

By Janine Mendes-Franco
"[Some men] have become famous because in their fight for human justice, they have chosen the entire world as their theatre. Shridath Ramphal is one of those men."


Read complete article

© Global Voices -
More
