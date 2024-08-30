Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Azerbaijan clears out critics ahead of COP29

By Arzu Geybullayeva
Azerbaijan has had one of the lowest international rankings on citizens’ rights and freedoms. Even so, Azerbaijani President Aliyev has insisted persecutions against civil society are justified.


