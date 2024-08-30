Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Denials of racism do not exempt the Dominican government from its human rights responsibilities

By Amnesty International
In response to statements made by the Dominican Republic’s vice president, Raquel Peña, on concerns raised by Amnesty International regarding the responsibility of Luis Abinader’s government to investigate, punish and redress human rights violations occurring in the context of the implementation of the Dominican Republic’s migration policies, Ana Piquer, Americas director at Amnesty International said: “We […] The post Denials of racism do not exempt the Dominican government from its human rights responsibilities appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Azerbaijan clears out critics ahead of COP29
~ Mexican State Approves Six-Week Abortion Ban
~ Azerbaijan: Escalating Crackdown on Critics
~ UN chief demands global action to end racism against people of African descent
~ World News in Brief: Terror attacks in Pakistan and Burkina Faso, Yemen floods update, mass graves in Libya
~ 5 lessons from ancient civilizations for keeping homes cool in hot, dry climates
~ What’s behind the large rise in food allergies among children in the UK?
~ AI lending will make finance deals even more unfair for women – here’s how this can be avoided
~ Home education: why are so many parents choosing it over mainstream school?
~ Five notorious cyberattacks that targeted governments
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter