Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Two Hong Kong journalists found guilty of sedition after a 2-year trial

By Hong Kong Free Press
Two former chief editors of the now-defunct Stand News were found guilty of sedition, marking the first such conviction of journalists since the former British colony returned to China in 1997.


Read complete article

© Global Voices -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ US conservative Candace Owens is set to tour Australia. Can the government stop her?
~ The Paralympics can be an economic boon for host cities – and leave a unique legacy
~ What is eastern equine encephalitis? Two mosquito researchers explain what’s behind the latest outbreaks
~ Technology has helped para athletes compete for decades. But it can also create an unfair advantage
~ Climate change has deep historical roots – Amitav Ghosh explores how capitalism and colonialism fit in
~ Politics with Michelle Grattan: Reserve Bank’s Andrew Hauser says don’t read too much for Australia from US rates message
~ Guinea: Urgent investigation needed into enforced disappearance of two FNDC activists missing since 9 July
~ Mexico: Proposed Constitutional Changes Threaten Rights
~ Wondering how to get from Brisbane to Melbourne without wrecking the climate? Our transport choices make a huge difference
~ The federal government’s proposed mis- and disinformation laws need to have clearer definitions – and include AI
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter