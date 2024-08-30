Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

What is eastern equine encephalitis? Two mosquito researchers explain what’s behind the latest outbreaks

By Cameron Webb, Clinical Associate Professor and Principal Hospital Scientist, University of Sydney
Andrew van den Hurk, Medical Entomologist, The University of Queensland
Health authorities in the United States are issuing warnings and closing public parks due to a rare but potentially deadly mosquito-borne disease.

This week, a resident of the US state of New Hampshire died after being hospitalised with eastern equine encephalitis. Cases have also been detected in other states.

But what is eastern equine encephalitis?…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Two Hong Kong journalists found guilty of sedition after a 2-year trial
~ US conservative Candace Owens is set to tour Australia. Can the government stop her?
~ The Paralympics can be an economic boon for host cities – and leave a unique legacy
~ Technology has helped para athletes compete for decades. But it can also create an unfair advantage
~ Climate change has deep historical roots – Amitav Ghosh explores how capitalism and colonialism fit in
~ Politics with Michelle Grattan: Reserve Bank’s Andrew Hauser says don’t read too much for Australia from US rates message
~ Guinea: Urgent investigation needed into enforced disappearance of two FNDC activists missing since 9 July
~ Mexico: Proposed Constitutional Changes Threaten Rights
~ Wondering how to get from Brisbane to Melbourne without wrecking the climate? Our transport choices make a huge difference
~ The federal government’s proposed mis- and disinformation laws need to have clearer definitions – and include AI
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter