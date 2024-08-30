Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The federal government’s proposed mis- and disinformation laws need to have clearer definitions – and include AI

By Lorraine Finlay, Research Fellow, School of Law, The University of Queensland
Dealing with misinformation and disinformation, particularly in political debate, is something that has perplexed governments around the world. How do we make sure people are not being misled – deliberately or otherwise – while safeguarding freedom of speech?

There can be no doubt about the urgency of the issue. The Global Risks Report 2024 recently identified misinformation and disinformation as the top global risk over the next two years.

The emergence of artificial…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
